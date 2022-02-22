Slax 11.2 Released After More Than 2 Years with EFI Boot Support for USB Devices

Slax is not dead! Slax developer and creator Tomas Matejicek announced today the general availability of Slax 11.2, the first release of this minimalist distribution in more than two years.

As you can imagine, Slax 11.2 is a major update of this portable distribution, which was once derived from Slackware Linux. Now, it’s based on Debian GNU/Linux and uses the lightweight Fluxbox window manager.

The new release is derived from the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series and runs the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series. More specifically, Slax 11.2 is powered by Linux kernel 5.10.92.

Some of the major features of Slax 11.2 include EFI boot support for USB devices, full AUFS support to maintain support for your existing modules from previous Slax versions, Connman as the default application for managing network connections instead of Wicd, which also provides for better support of Wi-Fi connections.

Some of the default applications have been changed. Slax now uses PCManFM as default file manager, GNOME Calculator as default calculator app, SciTE as default text editor, XArchiver as default archive manager, LXTask as default task manager, and XTerm as default terminal emulator.

The Chromium web browser and VLC media player are also present with a shortcut on the desktop, but they aren’t installed. When clicked, users will be prompted to install them from the repositories, an automatic process that takes place in the background.

Other than that, the new Slax release enables “click by tap” support for touchpads and ships with the xinput utility for listing and querying available input devices, and for changing input device settings.

If you’re looking for a minimalist distribution that runs entirely from a USB stick and supports both 64-bit and 32-bit systems, you can download Slax 11.2 right now from the official website. Check out the full changelog for more details about the changes included in the new release.

