Slimbook Executive Linux Ultrabooks Now Ship with 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Spanish-based hardware vendors Slimbook informs 9to5linux.com today about the availability of a new generation of their Slimbook Executive Linux ultrabooks featuring 12th generation Intel Alder Lake CPU.

After launching the KDE Slimbook 4 Linux laptop earlier this month in collaboration with the KDE Project, Slimbook has now renewed the Executive series with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H “Alder Lake” processor boasting 14 cores and 20 threads, 24MB cache, up to 4,70 GHz clock speeds, and integrated Intel Iris Xe 4K graphics.

Two models are available, a 14-inch model featuring an XWGA 90 Hz LTPS antiglare display with 2880×1800 pixels resolution, and a 16-inch model featuring a 3K 90 Hz LTPS antiglare display with 2560×1600 pixels resolution.

Both displays offer 400 cd/m2 brightness and 1500:1 contrast, but only the 16-inch model can be ordered with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti dedicated graphics card with 4GB GDDR6 RAM and 2560 CUDA cores.

On the other hand, the 14-inch model gets a battery boost from 53WHr to 99WHr thanks to the removal of a single M.2. port. The 16-inch model has an 82WHr battery and two M.2. ports.

Connectivity-wise, the new Slimbook Executive laptops have many ports to connect anything you need. These include USB-C Thunderbolt 4 to connect up to two 4K or a single 8K display, USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, and USB-C with Display Port.

Other features include white backlit symbology on black keycaps keyboard with TUX Key, larger touchpads, Slimbook Face facial recognition, up to 64GB DDR4 3200 Mhz RAM, up to 4TB NVMe SSD storage, 1080p Full-HD webcam with integrated stereo microphone, WI-FI 6 Intel AX200 wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, 2W stereo speakers, and Kensington Lock mount.

The Slimbook Executive Linux ultrabooks feature gray aluminum and magnesium alloy chassis and can be ordered with a wide range of GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Debian GNU/Linux, elementary OS, Linux Mint, Fedora Linux, openSUSE Linux, Pop!_OS Linux, Manjaro Linux, Lliurex, or the Ubuntu-based Slimbook OS.

The price starts from €1,299,00 EUR (~$1,322 USD) for the 14-inch model and from €1,599,00 EUR (~$1,627 USD) for the 16-inch model, for the base configuration with 8GB RAM and 250 GB SSD storage. You can configure your new Slimbook Executive Linux ultrabook right now on the official website.

Image credits: Slimbook (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 59 mins ago