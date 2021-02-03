Solus 4.2 “Fortitude” Released with Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS, Mesa 20.3, and Much More

Solus lead developer and maintainer Joshua Strobl announced today the release and general availability of Solus 4.2, a refreshed ISO image of one of the best rolling GNU/Linux distributions out there.

More than a year in the works, Solus 4.2 is here with up-to-date GNU/Linux technologies for those who want to install this rolling-release distro on their desktop or laptop computers. The biggest news is that Solus is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, providing top-notch hardware support.

On top of that, Solus 4.2 packs the Mesa 20.3.3 open-source graphics stack series for gaming, along with the latest dav1d AV1 decoder, GStreamer 1.18.2, FFmpeg 4.3.1, and Pulseaudio 14.1 software to offer you the best possible video and audio playback experience.

Software-wise, Solus 4.2 includes the latest Firefox 85.0 web browser, LibreOffice 7.0.4.2 office suite, and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6.1 email client, and Brisk Menu 0.6.2 for the MATE edition, which now supports keyboard navigation and various refinements.

As expected, the Budgie flagship edition is the star of this new ISO release and comes with the latest Budgie 10.5.2 desktop environment, a much-improved Budgie Menu that will now sort categories alphabetically and no longer display empty categories, as well as redesigned Sound applet that features a dedicated mute button.

The other three editions of Solus come with the latest GNOME 3.38.3, MATE 1.24, and KDE Plasma 5.20.5 desktop environments. The state-of-the-art hardware support and all the underlying technologies are used across all four editions, which you can download right now from the official website.

Solus 4.2 GNOME

Solus 4.2 MATE

Solus 4.2 KDE Plasma

However, the new ISO release is here only for new deployments, those who want to try Solus on their computers or those who want to reinstall their installations because of various reasons with having to download hundreds of updates after installation.

Existing Solus 4.1 users don’t need to download the new ISO, but only to keep their installations up to date at all times. For more details about the new features and improvements implemented in Solus 4.2, don’t hesitate to check out the release announcement page.

