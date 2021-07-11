Solus 4.3 Released with Linux Kernel 5.13, KDE Plasma 5.22, and GNOME 40.2

Joshua Strobl of the Solus Project announced today the release and general availability of Solus 4.3, an updated ISO snapshot of this rolling-release distribution for the masses.

Coming more than five months after Solus 4.2, the Solus 4.3 release is the third installment in the Solus 4 “Fortitude” series, introducing updated internals for better hardware support, as well as updated desktop environments and apps for an improved Solus desktop experience.

Highlights of Solus 4.3 include the latest Linux 5.13 kernel series, the Mesa 21.1.3 graphics stack, BlueZ 5.60 Bluetooth stack, FFmpeg 4.4 and GStreamer 1.18.4 multimedia frameworks, dav1d 0.9.0 AV1 decoder, PulseAudio 14.2 sound system, LibreOffice 7.1.4 office suite, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.11 email client, and Mozilla Firefox 89.0.2 web browser.

On the desktop side of things, Solus 4.3 comes with the latest Budgie 10.5.3 desktop environment on the flagship edition, as well as the MATE 1.24 desktop environment on the MATE edition, the GNOME 40.2 desktop environment on the GNOME edition, which now features the Materia-Dark theme for out-of-the-box support for GNOME Shell 40 and GTK4, and the KDE Plasma 5.22.2 desktop environment on the KDE Plasma edition, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.83 and KDE Gear 21.04.2 software suites.

Solus 4.3 GNOME edition

Solus 4.3 KDE Plasma edition

Alongside this defaults change, Solus 4.3 GNOME Edition continues to ship the Impatience and Tray-Icons-Reloaded. This enables us to reduce animation timings as well as support system trays out-of-the-box,” said Joshua Strobl.

Of course, there are numerous other updated packages to provide you with an up-to-date installation media if you want to deploy Solus on new computers or reinstall. For a complete changelog, please visit the release announcement page, and you can download Solus 4.3 right now from the official website as Budgie, KDE Plasma, GNOME, and MATE editions for 64-bit systems.

Existing Solus 4 users need only to keep their installations up to date at all times to receive these changes!

