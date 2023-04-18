Solus Linux to Be Rebased on Ikey Doherty’s Serpent OS

Former Solus lead developer and current communications manager Joshua Strobl announced today in a lengthy blog post that the Solus Linux distribution has a new direction and will be rebased on Ikey Doherty’s Serpent OS.

For those not in the know, Solus is an independent Linux distro created from scratch by ex-Intel employee Ikey Doherty and using an in-house developed graphical environment which most of you now know as the Budgie Desktop.

A few years after its creation, Solus was passed to another maintainer, namely Joshua Strobl, who did an amazing job keeping Solus alive for a few good years until last year when he decided to leave the project and focus on the Budgie Desktop.

Now, a year later, Solus apparently finds itself at a crossroads and needs a new direction from a new team. And guess what? Both Ikey Doherty and Joshua Strobl returned at the helm of Solus Linux announcing that future versions of the operating system will be rebased on Ikey Doherty’s new Serpent OS distribution.

Serpent OS is another independent Linux distribution created by Ikey Doherty, but it’s not yet finished. So, until that happens, the current team of Solus maintainers will continue to release new ISO images with up-to-date components, enabling users to deploy Solus on more recent hardware.

“What we are proposing is that, alongside its day-to-day operations, we will begin exploring the option of re-basing our distribution onto a Serpent OS base with Serpent OS tooling and processes,” said Joshua Strobl. “This would elegantly address several longstanding concerns in how to evolve Solus and bring it into the brave new future.”

When and if Solus will be rebased on Serpent OS, we don’t know. But what we know is that Solus is not dead and it’s currently in good hands. If the re-basing on Serptent OS will happen one day, users will finally benefit from AArch64 and RISC-V support, the long-anticipated Solus User Repository, an atomic and immutable system, and much more.

Image credits: Solus

Last updated 1 hour ago