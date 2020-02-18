SparkyLinux 2020.02 GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue Editions Are Out Now

SparkyLinux 2020.02 “Po Tolo” special editions, including GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue, are now available for download for fans of this semi-rolling, Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution.

Released last week on February 10th, SparkyLinux 2020.02 brought updated components from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories. It shipped with Xfce, MATE, LXQt, Openbox (MinimalGUI), and MinimalCLI (text-mode) editions.

Now, the SparkyLinux 2020.02 GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue special editions are available for download as well. They’re also based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” repos, but include special software components.

While the GameOver edition comes preloaded with numerous games, the Multimedia edition contains a collections of utilities for audio, graphics, and video creation, and the Rescue edition brings useful tools for system maintenance and repair.

What’s new in SparkyLinux 2020.02 special editions

All the SparkyLinux 2020.02 special editions are synced with the Debian Testing repositories as of February 16th, 2020. This means that they include much newer packages than the regular editions released last week, even if the latter received a 2020.02.1 update with a more recent sync as of February 14th.

Included in these special editions, there’s the latest Calamares 3.2.18 graphical installer with kpmcore 3.3.0, Mozilla Firefox 73.0 web browser, LibreOffice 6.4.1 RC1 office suite, Linux 5.4.13 as default kernel with support for installing the Linux 5.5.4 and 5.6 RC2 kernels from the SparkyLinux unstable repositories, and an optional GCC 10 compiler.

The Multimedia edition received MystiQ, a powerful media converter based on FFmpeg, but the Composite, Hydrogen, Phatch, and VideoCut apps have been removed. For all editions, the Vokoscreen screen recording tool was replaced with the much newer vokoscreenNG, and Cheese webcam viewer replaces Camorama.

Of course, the new SparkyLinux public repository key is included as well. You can download the SparkyLinux 2020.02 GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue editions right now from the official website. Please note that only the Rescue edition is available for 32-bit computers too.