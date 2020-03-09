SparkyLinux 2020.03 Released with Latest Debian Bullseye Updates

The SparkyLinux development team released today SparkyLinux 2020.03, a monthly snapshot in the rolling release series of the Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution.

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories as of March 7th, 2020, the SparkyLinux 2020.03 release comes a month after SparkyLinux 2020.02 and includes all the security patches and software updates released upstream for an up-to-date live/installation media.

On top of that, SparkyLinux 2020.03 ships with the latest Calamares 3.2.20 graphical installer, which adds support for storing the used global storage filesystems, improves logging, and adds support for Alpine Linux’s apk package manager.

Among other updated components, there’s the recently released LibreOffice 6.4.1 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 73.0.1 web browser, and Mozilla Thunderbird 68.5.0 email and news client. It also replaces qCamera webcam app with GNOME’s Cheese and Vokoscreen with Vokoscreen-NG.

Under the hood, c 2020.03 is powered by the Linux 5.4.19 LTS kernel. However, users will be able to install the latest Linux 5.5.8 and 5.6 RC4 (unstable) kernels from SparkyLinux’s unstable repositories.

GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 10 is preinstalled as well, but GCC 9 is default system compiler. Removed packages in this release include Radio Tray and ImageMagick.

SparkyLinux 2020.03 is available for download from the official website only for 64-bit systems in five flavors, with the Xfce, MATE, and LXQt desktop environments, as well as Openbox (MinimalGUI) and text-mode (MinimalCLI).

If you’re already running the SparkyLinux 2020 series on your personal computer, there’s no need to download the new ISO images. To keep your installations up-to-date, simply run the commands below in a terminal emulator or use the Sparky Upgrade utility.

sudo apt update

sudo apt full-upgrade