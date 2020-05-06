May 6, 2020
News / Distro

SparkyLinux 2020.05 Improves Secure Boot Support, Adds New Packages

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
SparkyLinux 2020.02


SparkyLinux 2020.05 has been released as a new monthly update of the unstable rolling series based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system.

Synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” testing repositories as of May 5th, 2020, SparkyLinux 2020.05 is here to improve support for Secure Boot installations.

This release ships with the latest Calamares 3.2.23 installer, which enables better installation support of SparkyLinux on UEFI machines with Secure Boot.

According to the developers, users should be able to launch the live system with Secure Boot disabled and enabled it after the installation. This time of installation is now support by both Calamares and SparkyLinux’s Advanced Installer.

In addition, the new Calamares installer no longer updates the package list during installation by temporarily turning off the Debian GNU/Linux and SparkyLinux servers.

New packages are also present in SparkyLinux 2020.05. All the flavors now include pulseaudio-module-bluetooth and fuse3. Also, the sparky-su package was replaced by ktsuss.

The Xfce flavor comes with font anti-aliasing with slight hinting enabled by default and a fix for an issue that cause wallpapers to not be displayed on the desktop or Desktop Settings.

On the other hand, the MinimalGUI flavor, which uses the lightweight Openbox window manager, now comes with the jgmenu X11 menu editor instead of obmenu.

Updated apps include the LibreOffice 6.4.1.2 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 75.0 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.7.0 email and news client, and Python 3.8.

SparkyLinux 2020.05 is available for download right now from the official website in Xfce, MATE, LXQt, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text mode) flavors for 64-bit (x86_64/amd64) architectures.

If you’re already running the SparkyLinux 2020 series on your personal computer, you don’t need to download the new ISOs. Just run the Sparky Upgrade utility to update your installations.

However, please try to keep in mind that SparkyLinux 2020 is an unstable series, not suitable for use in production environments. If you want a stable experience, you should stick with the SparkyLinux 5.11 “Nibiru” release.

Last updated

You might also like

Bodhi Linux

Bodhi Linux Is Still Alive, Gets New Release Based on Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS

Collabora Linux 5.6

Collabora’s Contributions to Linux Kernel 5.6

SparkyLinux 2020.02

SparkyLinux 2020.02 GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue Editions Are Out Now

LibreOffice 6.4.3

LibreOffice 6.3.6 Released as the Last in the Series, More Than 80 Bugs Fixed

GNOME

GNOME 3.36 Desktop Gets Second Beta Release Ahead of March 11 Launch

Fedora 32

Fedora 32 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 5.6, Available for Download Now