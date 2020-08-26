SparkyLinux 2020.08 GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue Editions Are Out Now

The SparkyLinux developers announced today the general availability of three more editions in the latest SparkyLinux 2020.08 release, namely GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue.

Shipping with the same improvements that are present in the SparkyLinux 2020.08 LXQt, MATE, Xfce, MinimalGUI (Openbox), or MinimalCLI editions announced last week, the SparkyLinux 2020.08 GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue editions have been synced with the Debian Testing “Bullseye” repositories as of August 24th, 2020.

Among the biggest changes in SparkyLinux 2020.08, there’s the Linux 5.7.10 kernel for better hardware, which is accompanied by the Linux 5.8.3 and 5.9 RC2 kernels in the SparkyLinux unstable repositories for those who want bleeding-edge support, and the latest GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 10 as default system compiler.

As far as the changes made in these special editions go, it looks like only the GameOver edition comes with some modifications. More specifically, it now ships with Feral Interactive’s GameMode, which optimizes your system for gaming, and removes the Balder2D, CRRCSim, Flare, and Frozen Bubble games from the ISO image (you’ll still be able to install them from the repositories though).

Other than that, there are the usual bug fixes and updated components, including the Calamares 3.2.24 system installer, LibreOffice 7.0.1 RC1 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 79.0 web browser, and VLC 3.0.11 media player.

The SparkyLinux 2020.08 GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue editions are all using Xfce 4.14 as default desktop environment, but the Rescue edition comes with a special interface to make system administration easy.

You can download them below or from the official website. Please note that the GameOver and Multimedia editions are supported only on 64-bit hardware, while the Rescue edition comes with both 32-bit and 64-bit ISOs.

However, being rolling releases, you don’t have to download the new ISO images to update your existing installations. Simply run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator or use the Sparky Upgrade utility to update the system.







Last updated 38 mins ago