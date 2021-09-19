SparkyLinux 2021.09 Rolling Paves the Way for Debian Bookworm-Based SparkyLinux 7 “Orion Belt”

The SparkyLinux developers released today SparkyLinux 2021.09 as the September 2021 update of the semi-rolling release of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution.

SparkyLinux 2021.09 is the first release in the semi-rolling line to move to the new upstream Debian Testing repositories, which are now prepared for the next major release of one of the oldest and most acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions, Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm.”

As such, SparkyLinux 2021.09 is here to pave the way for the next major stable series of the Debian-based distro, SparkyLinux 7.0 “Orion Belt,” which will be based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” series.

SparkyLinux rolling users who want to deploy the distribution on new computers will be able to enjoy the latest Debian Bookworm (Testing) packages as of September 17th, 2021, the latest Calamares 3.2.43 graphical installer, as well as new backgrounds for the bootloader, boot splash screen, login manager, and desktop.







In addition, SparkyLinux 2021.09 ships with a new app called lfm, which is a powerful file manager for the UNIX console based on Python, the sparky-upgrade command-line tool preinstalled by default in the SparkyLinux MinimalCLI image, the GCC 11 preinstalled, but not as default, and Linux kernel 5.10.46 LTS.

For the more adventurous among us, the SparkyLinux unstable repositories include the much newer Linux 5.14.6 kernel, as well as the latest Linux 5.15 Release Candidate, though the latter is only intended for testing purposes only and it’s not recommended for use in any production work.

SparkyLinux 2021.09 is available for download as Xfce, KDE Plasma, LXQt, MATE, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text-based) editions only for 64-bit (x86_64/amd64) platforms right now from the official website.

Existing SparkLinux rolling users need only to update their installations from versions 2019.x, 2020.x, or 2021.x by changing the Debian repositories to ‘bookworm’ and the SparkyLinux repositories to ‘orion’, and then doing a full system upgrade by running the sparky-upgrade command.

