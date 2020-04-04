SparkyLinux 5.11 Released with Latest Debian Buster Updates

The SparkyLinux development team have released today the SparkyLinux 5.11 update to the SparkyLinux 5 “Nibiru” series of this Debian-based and lightweight operating system.

SparkyLinux 5.11 arrives almost two months after SparkyLinux 5.10.1 to bring all the latest updates and security fixes from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.

Among some of the updated components included in this release, there’s the Mozilla Firefox 68.6.0 ESR web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.6.0 email and news client, as well as the LibreOffice 6.1.5 office suite.

Under the hood, SparkyLinux 5.11 is using the Linux 4.19.98 LTS kernel for 32-bit and 64-bit systems, and Linux kernel 4.19.97 LTS for ARMhf architectures.

On top of that, the ISO image contains nine new and beautiful nature-related wallpapers. Another change brought by this update is the fact that the SparkyLinux “stable” repository was renamed to “nibiru.”

Existing users running the SparkyLinux 5 “Nibiru” series don’t need to change the repositories as the developers confirmed the existing “stable” repos works as before.

Also, they don’t need to download the new ISO images to update their installations. SparkyLinux 5.11 is here only for new deployments and comes as Xfce, LXQt, MinimalGUI (Openbox) and MinimalCLI (text-mode) flavors.

To update your installations, simply run the sparky-upgrade command or the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in a terminal emulator. Don’t forget to reboot your computers after all updates were successfully installed.