SparkyLinux 5.12 Released with Epiphany Browser, Openbox Noir, and More

SparkyLinux 5.12 has been released today as a new maintenance update in the stable series of this desktop-oriented, Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for your personal computer.

Coming two months after the SparkyLinux 5.11 point release, SparkyLinux 5.12 is fully synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories as of July 5th, 2020, which means that it comes with up to date technologies and applications.

Included in this release, there’s the Linux 4.19.118 LTS kernel, Mozilla Firefox 68.10.0 ESR web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.9.0 email client, LibreOffice 6.1.5 office suite, and VLC 3.0.11 media player. Also, the MinimalGUI edition now ships with the Epiphany browser instead of Otter Browser.

Both the MinimalGUI and MinimalCLI editions now let you install the Openbox Noir variant of the lightweight Openbox window manager, which features a dark and modern look and feel. Openbox Noir can be easily installed from the desktop list.

Under the hood, the Gdebi package installer replaces DEBiTool in all editions to improve the installation of .deb packages, and updating of package list has been disabled during installation with the Calamares graphical installer for better performance.

SparkyLinux 5.12 is available for download right now from the official website and it’s the recommended version to use for all users since it’s based on the stable branch of Debian GNU/Linux. Existing users can simply update their installations using the SparkyUpgrade tool or the following commands.

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

Live and installation images are available for 64-bit and 32-bit systems as Xfce, LXQt, MinimalGUI (Openbox) and MinimalCLI (text mode) flavors, as well as for the ARMhf architecture as MinimalGUI (Openbox) and MinimalCLI (text mode) flavors.