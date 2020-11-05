SparkyLinux 5.13 Is Now Available for Download with Latest Debian Buster Updates

SparkyLinux 5.13 is now available for download as the latest update to the Sparky 5 “Nibiru” stable series based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system.

SparkyLinux 5.13 comes about four months after SparkyLinux 5.12 and it’s synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 “Buster” software repositories as of November 3rd, 2020. This means that if you want to install SparkyLinux, you’ll get all the latest updates and security patches out of the box in your new installation.

As expected, the new ISO release includes various updated components like Linux kernel 4.19.152 LTS for 64-bit and 32-bit computers, Linux kernel 5.4.72-v7+ LTS for ARMhf platforms, Mozilla Firefox 78.4.0 ESR web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.4.0 email client, LibreOffice 6.1.5 office suite, and VLC 3.0.11 media player.

SparkyLinux 5.13 is available for download in the usual flavors with the LXQt 0.14.1, Xfce 4.12.5, and Openbox 3.6.1 (MinimalGUI) desktop environments. A MinimalCLI edition is also available for download without a graphical interface for advanced users who want to fully customize their installations.

Existing SparkyLinux 5 “Nibiru” users don’t have to download the new ISO release. To update your installations, simply run the Sparky Upgrade utility or execute the following commands in a terminal emulator.

sudo apt update

sudo apt full-upgrade

In related news, the SparkyLinux repositories have been recently populated with several new packages, including MellowPlayer streaming music player, Boost Note markdown editor, FFQueue comprehensive GUI for FFMpeg, Hiero bitmap font packing tool, as well as Linux kernel 5.9.2 and 5.10 RC1.

