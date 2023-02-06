SparkyLinux 6.6 Brings Latest Debian Bullseye Updates, Linux 6.1 Kernel Support

SparkyLinux 6.6 has been officially released today, after being available for download over the weekend, as the sixth maintenance update and ISO release of the SparkyLinux 6 “Po Tolo” series.

Synced with the software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 “Bullseye” release as of February 4th, 2023, the SparkyLinux 6.6 release is powered by Linux kernel 5.10.166 LTS, but it also offers support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.1 kernel series, which can be installed alongside Linux kernel 5.10 LTS from SparkyLinux’s unstable repos. On the other hand, the ARM images ship with Linux kernel 5.15.84.

This release updates the SparkyLinux in-house built tool for creating live USB disks (sparky-live-usb-creator) with support for persistent storage. The devs note the fact that with this feature you’ll be able to use a SparkyLinux live system directly from a USB disk and save your work or installed packages on the bootable media.

Among other noteworthy changes, the SparkyLinux 6.6 images received small changes to the live boot lists for both GRUB and ISOLINUX boot loaders to make them compatible with the persistence feature mentioned above.

SparkyLinux 6.6 comes with the usual flavors featuring the LXQt 0.16.0, Xfce 4.16, KDE Plasma 5.20.5, and Openbox 3.6.1 (MinimalGUI) graphical environments, and features various updated apps like the Mozilla Firefox 102.7.0 ESR web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 102.6.0 email client, and LibreOffice 7.0.4 office suite.

If you want to give Debian Bullseye-based SparkyLinux a try on your personal computer, you can download the SparkyLinux 6.6 ISO images for 64-bit or 32-bit systems right now from the official website.

Existing SparkyLinux 6 users don’t need to download the new ISOs to keep their installations up to date, but only to install the latest updates using the System Upgrade ( sparky-upgrade ) tool or run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in a terminal emulator app.

Last updated 16 mins ago