Star Labs Teases the StarFighter Linux Laptop with 4K Display, AMD or Intel Processors

UK-based Linux hardware vendor Star Labs is teasing us with a new Linux-powered laptop called StarFighter that promises to be their first notebook shipping with a 4K display.

The 4K Linux laptops are coming and it looks like we will soon be able to buy one from Star Labs, which are known for their powerful StarLite and StarBook Linux notebooks, as well as the Byte mini PC.

Today, Star Labs took to Twitter to tease us with an upcoming Linux-powered laptop, the Star Labs StarFighter, which promises to ship with a 15.6-inch 4K 10-bit matte IPS display, 45W AMD or Intel processors, up to 64GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage.

Star Labs also confirmed that the StarFighter Linux laptop will feature support for the LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service) portal for firmware upgrades, as well as the fact that customers will be able to configure the AMD variant with Gen 3 flash storage and the Intel variants with Gen 4.

“We are just finalizing the production details for the StarFighter, a 15.6″ beast featuring: + 45W AMD/Intel processors + Up to 64GB of memory + Up to 2TB of storage It also has a 4k 10-bit matte IPS display, and yes, that display costs more than our StarLite,” shared Star Labs on Twitter.

Of course, as with all of Star Labs’ Linux notebooks, the StarFighter will come pre-installed with one of the many supported GNU/Linux distributions that the hardware vendor thoroughly tested on the device. These include Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, elementary OS 6.1, Linux Mint 20.3, Zorin OS 16.1, and MX Linux 21.1.

Star Labs didn’t share an exact release date for the StarFighter Linux laptop, but rest assured that you will be the first to know when it will be available for pre-order, along with all the technical details you need to know before the purchase.

Image credits: Star Labs/Twitter (edited by Marius Nestor)

