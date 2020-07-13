Star Lite Mk III Linux Laptop Is Now Available for Pre-Order from Star Labs

Star Labs just informed me today that they’ve launched the pre-orders for the lightweight Star Lite Mk III Linux laptop from only $428 USD.

Featuring a lightweight design with a redesigned chassis, the Star Lite MK III Linux laptop features an 11.6-inch LED-backlit Arc IPS matte display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and 16:9 aspect ration, which users offers glare-free viewing thanks to the a hard coat that also boasts durability.

Under the hood, the Linux laptop is powered by a 1.1GHz Quad-Core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor that can go as high as 2.7GHz when boosted and promises up to 29% performance increase. It also features 8GB 2400MHz LPDDR4 RAM for up to 33% faster memory.

It also features Intel UHD 605 graphics, a fanless design, a smoother glass trackpad, improved audio system, backlit keyboard, as well as an ultra-fast 240GB over-provisioned Star Drive SSD with up to 560MB/s read speeds and up to 540MB/s write speeds.

“The Lite has always been revered for perfectly balancing power, weight and portability. The Star Lite Mk III has been forged to continue this legacy, whilst improving on usability with an Arc display,” said Star Labs.

A cool feature of the Star Lite Mk III laptop is function lock, which gives you quick access to the F keys, without holding down the Fn key. Also, Star Labs uses the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) to deliver automatic firmware updates to the Linux laptop.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop features a USB-C port for charging, video output and data transfer, a USB 3.0 Type A port, USB 2.0 Type A port, a micro HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. Included in the box is also a 60W USB-C power adapter.

Of course, essential security features are included as well if you want to disable the Intel ME (Management Engine), wireless, or the webcam.

Now, the cool thing about the Star Lite Mk III laptop is that you can order it with either Ubuntu, Kubuntu or Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS, Zorin OS 15.2 Core, Lite, Education or Ultimate, MX Linux 19.2, Manjaro 20.0 Xfce, GNOME or KDE, elementary OS 5.1.5, as well as Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon, MATE or Xfce.

If you want to pre-order the Star Lite Mk III laptop, you can do it right now from here for only $428 USD. But you need to hurry because there are only 1000 units available, which are split in two batches, the first one shipping in mid-September and the second one in late September 2020.











Star Lite Mk III – Images courtesy of Star Labs