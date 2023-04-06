Star64 Is Now Available to Order as PINE64’s First RISC-V SBC

Star64, PINE64’s first RISC-V single-board computer (SBC), is now available to order in two variants with 4GB and 8GB RAM and some impressive specs.

Powered by the StarFive JH7110 Quad-Core SiFive RISC-V U74 64-bit 1.5GHz processor and featuring an Imagination Technology BX-4-32 600Mhz GPU, the Star64 Model-A SBC supports up to 8GB 1866MHz LPDDR4 memory and comes with an embedded 32-bit RISC-V E24 CPU for real-time control.

The RISC-V CPU that powers Star64 is fully compliant with the RISC-V ISA specification (RV32IMFC RISC-V ISA support) and also includes an RV64IMAC S7 monitor core, 16 KB L1 I-cache with ECC, 8 KB DTIM with ECC, 2MB L2 cache with ECC, and virtual memory support with up to 47 physical address bits.

On the other hand, Star64’s GPU supports OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies, supports GPU visualization for up to 8 virtual GPUs, supports on-the-fly frame buffer compression and decompression (TFBC) algorithm, and a tile-based deferred rendering architecture for 3D graphics workloads.

The GPU is also capable of up to 4K @ 30Hz and 4K HDR @ 60fps digital video output, H.264/AVC Base/Main/High/High10 profile @ level 5.1 up to 4K×2K @ 60fps, as well as H.265/HEVC Main/Main10 profile @ level 5.1 High-tier up to 4K×2K @ 60fps.

Connectivity-wise, the Star64 SBC features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, dual-band (2.4GHz/5Ghz) WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB3.0 dedicated host port, three shared USB2.0 host ports, an HDMI port for video output, a 3.5mm audio jack with microphone input.

The single-board computer also features a PCIe 2.0 expansion slot, a 2×20 pins Pi-2 GPIO header supporting full multiplexing of its GPIO pins and UART, SPI, I2C, a 4-lane MiPi DSI port for connecting an LCD panel, a 4-lane MiPi CSI port for connecting a camera module, and a microSD card slot.

Last but not least, the board comes with an onboard 128M QSPI flash drive for storage and an optional eMMC module that supports up to 128GB of additional storage. As mentioned before, Star64 is available in two different RAM configurations, with 4GB and 8GB RAM.

If you’re in the market for an affordable RISC-V computer, you can order the Star64 Model-A SBC right now from PINE64’s online store for $69.99 USD for the 4GB RAM model and $89.99 USD for the 8GB RAM variant.

However, please note that PINE64 considers Star64 an experimental device for expert users!

Image credits: PINE64

