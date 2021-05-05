StarLabs’ StarBook Mk V Linux laptop is now available for pre-order with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, up to 64GB RAM, Thunderbolt 4 support, and up to 11 hours battery life.

Last month, UK-based Linux hardware vendor StarLabs teased us with a new addition to their light and powerful Linux-powered laptops, the StarBook Mk V, which promised great battery life, a bigger and more beautiful display, as well as newer and more powerful components.

Now, those in the market for a new Linux laptop can pre-order the StarBook Mk V from StarLabs’ website and fully configure it to their needs. The laptop features a larger chassis that allows for a bigger battery and a true matte 14-inch IPS Full HD display that prevents glare with an anti-reflective coating and damage with a 3H hard coat.

The Linux notebook also features a backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, quad speakers, and a function lock that, when enabled, forces the F keys to act as if you were holding down the Fn key, so you can more quickly access media controls, adjust the display and keyboard brightness, etc.

Under the hood, you can choose from 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1110G4 or i7-1165G7 processors with Iris Xe graphics, up to 64GB 3200MHz RAM, up to 2TB SSD storage with up to 6.85GB/s read speeds, Thunderbolt 4 support,

Connectivity-wise, StarBook Mk V comes with two USB-C 3.0 Type A ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card reader. The laptop charges via the USB-C port and comes with a 60W power adapter, and features the Coreboot open-source firmware.

As with all of StarLabs’ Linux laptops, the StarBook Mk V can be configured to ship pre-installed with a popular distribution, such as Ubuntu, Xubuntu, Linux Mint, Zorin OS, MX Linux, Manjaro, or elementary OS.

“To support the development of these distributions, a portion of the sale price will be given to the developers of the distribution selected,” said StarLabs.

As mentioned above, you can pre-order StarLabs’ newest Linux laptop right now and you’re also getting a 5% discount for very purchase, but be aware that the availability is extremely limited due to the ongoing component shortages, and estimated shipping is set for end of June 2021.

