Steam Client Has a Major Update with Lots of Linux/Vulkan Improvements

Valve released today a new major update to their Steam Client for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, adding a whole bunch of new features and improvements for a better gaming experience.

It’s been about two months since the last stable Steam Client release, which didn’t brought any major changes for Linux users. The new version, however, is packed with improvements for Linux gamers.

For starters, Valve has fixed a regression that caused invalid rendering on NVIDIA configurations with on-screen keyboard and the transparent visual selection for SteamOS overlays and reduced the Vulkan shader processing memory usage with the open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV).

They also squashed a bug where Vulkan shader processing could get stuck in some situations, improved the mechanisms for comparing runtime libraries with the host’s ones, and brought host VDPAU and VA-API drivers into the container for better overall performance.

On top of that, the new Steam Client for Linux addresses an issue with the localization placeholder string, which appeared on the game launch dialog during Vulkan shader processing, updates the fonts to fix vertical alignment issues, and fixes the “Clear Download Cache” action and “STOP” button in the Library.

Among other general improvements, the new Steam Client update comes with improvements for Vulkan shader pre-caching, support for Jibb Smart’s Flick Stick, better supper for Switch controllers, and support for EA Play.

It also improves support for getting free DLCs from the Steam Store using the in-game overlay web browser, fixes a crash in Steam Overlay that occurred when taking screenshots in the DOOM: Eternal game, and a couple of SteamVR improvements.

To get this new version, all you have to do is fire up the Steam Client, go to the Steam menu and click on “Check for Updates.” A pop-up dialog will show you the new version along with download progress. When it’s finished, just click on the “Restart Steam” button to update. Happy gaming!

Last updated 5 hours ago