System76 Brings Back the Darter Pro Linux Laptop with Longer Battery Life, Tiger Lake CPUs

System76 announced today the new-generation of their popular Darter Pro Linux laptop with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors, Coreboot Open Firmware, and longer battery life.

The Darter Pro is one of System76’s most versatile all-around Linux laptops and the 2021 refresh is here with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 and i7-1165G7 CPUs with 4 cores / 8 threads and integrated Iris Xe graphics, up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and up to 4TB M.2 SSD storage.

Best of all, the new Darter Pro comes with System76’s Coreboot-based Open Firmware and Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware to give customers full control over the hardware, and also make the Linux laptop faster and more secure.

But that’s not all, because the Linux laptop features a lightweight design with a generous and gorgeous 15.6-inch matte IPS display with Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution offering crisp text, vivid graphics, and true-to-life colors, along with a backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard, and a multitouch touchpad.

“The Darter Pro has long been a customer favorite,” says Sam Mondlick, VP of Sales. “We’re excited to reintroduce our users to this extremely versatile laptop with features that make it noticeably better than its already fantastic predecessor.”

Connectivity-wise, the Linux laptop features Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a microSD card reader.

Last but not least, the Darter Pro 2021 refresh comes with a bigger 73 Wh Lithium-Ion battery that promises up to 9 hours of battery life for office work with normal brightness. And, as expected, the laptop comes pre-installed with System76’s in-house built, Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 20.10 or Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS operating system, though customers can also purchase it pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

If you’re interested in a new, all-around and lightweight (3.84 lbs / 1.74kg) Linux laptop, you can configure and purchase the new Darter Pro from System76’s online store right now from $1,099 USD or as low as $68 USD/month. The price can go as high as $2,701 USD with the Intel Core i7 processor, 64GB RAM, and 4TB storage.

