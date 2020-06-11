System76 Launches Their First Ever AMD Powered Linux Laptop

Linux computer manufacturer System76 launched today their first ever AMD powered Linux laptop, which features 3rd generation AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors and a cool price tag.

A few weeks ago, TUXEDO Computers unveiled what they called the world’s first AMD-only Linux laptop, and now System76 follows in their footsteps to announce a new Linux laptop that’s powered by an AMD processor. Meet the 12th generation Serval WS.

System76 Serval WS is now the first AMD laptop from the company known for numerous powerful Linux machines and the gorgeous, Ubuntu-based Pop_OS! Linux, which comes preloaded on all new computers manufactured by System76.

In other words, customers can finally own an AMD-only Linux laptop from System76, powered by a 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processor. Available options include AMD Ryzen 5 3600, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900, providing up to 12 cores and 24 threads of pure AMD power under the hood.

“AMD Ryzen CPUs offer the best bang for your buck, which is especially helpful when your work requires mountains of bang,” said System76. “Create 3D models, simulate transitions, and test your predictions at breakneck speeds with up to 12 CPU Cores on the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900.”

Apart from the powerful AMD CPUs, the new Serval WS laptop can be configured with either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, up to 64GB upgradeable RAM, and up to 4TB NVMe flash storage for desktop-level gaming performance.

The laptop also features a beautiful 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 120 Hz display with a matte finish, a multi-color backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard, Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6, 1.0MP HD video camera, a multitouch touchpad, and a removable 6-cell smart Lithium-Ion battery.

The Serval WS has base price of $1,299 USD, but can go as high as $5,102 USD with max options and 3-year warranty. Without further ado, you can configure and buy yours right now from System76’s online store. It comes with the latest Pop_OS! Linux 20.04 LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed.