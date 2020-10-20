System76 Launches Thelio Mega as World’s Smallest Quad-GPU Linux Workstation

Linux computer manufacturer System76 launched today the Thelio Mega desktop computer as world’s smallest quad-GPU workstation powered by a Linux-based operating system and AMD Ryzen processors.

It took System76 almost a year to perfect the Thelio Mega, which they dub as a “LeMans hypercar” due to the advanced technologies and engineering that this new Linux-powered workstation includes, thus making it ideal for deep learning and scientific computing.

The state-of-the-art thermal system in the Thelio Mega appears to be the thing that set it apart from other desktop computers. It comes with two separate thermal system, designed to keep the heat generated by the CPU and GPUs from mixing and to prevent throttling.

In addition, the workstation comes with intake fans on the bottom and side panels to cool down the GPUs, thus providing a stable and reliable performance even when running the most compute intensive workloads.

For the CPU, there’s a separate duct that isolates the airflow to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor, which receives cool air from a dedicated intake vent located on the side panel.

The design is also interesting, featuring a durable aluminum chassis with easy access to the motherboard for upgrades and repairs, while offering users a compact and quiet desktop computer.

Under the hood, the Thelio Mega is powered by 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper desktop processors, up to 4 NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, up to 256 GB quad channel DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, as well as up to 64TB additional storage on hot swappable 2.5″ SSDs.

There are several NVIDIA GPUs that can be configured for the Thelio Mega, including NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000.

Connectivity-wise, the workstation features no less than seven USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two Intel Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 LAN ports supporting up to 10 Gbit transfers, Intel Wireless-AC a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0, and five audio jacks.

Like with all of System76’s computers, you can order this workstation with either the company’s in-house built, Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS operating system or Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa). Thelio Mega uses open source hardware, has a base price of $7499.99 USD, and you can configure yours right here.

















Images courtesy of System76

Last updated 3 hours ago