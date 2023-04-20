System76 Refreshes Its Serval WS, Adder WS, and Bonobo WS Linux Laptops

Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of refreshed versions of its Serval WS, Adder WS, and Bonobo WS Linux-powered laptops, along with a new comparison page to make it easier for users to choose the right laptop.

After updating the Oryx Pro and Gazelle laptops earlier this year, System76 now offers updated versions of the Serval WS, Adder WS, and Bonobo WS models featuring HK-class processors from the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900HX “Raptor Lake” series, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA 40 series of graphics cards, 4K displays, and refresh rates as high as 165Hz.

Starting at $1599 USD, the new Adder WS laptop is System76’s first notebook offering featuring the NVIDIA 40 GPU series up to GeForce RTX 4070. It’s also equipped with an Intel Core i9 13900HX CPU with 24 cores and 32 threads, and DDR5 RAM.

The new Serval WS laptop is available in two variants with 15″ and 17″ matte displays, the latter featuring a 4K resolution while the former comes with a whopping 165 Hz refresh rate. Serval WS also features Thunderbolt

4, 2.5GbE Ethernet, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high-speed ports, and starts at $1799 USD. The new model will be shipping in mid-May 2023, according to System76.

On the other hand, the new Bonobo WS laptop keeps its title of “System76’s most powerful laptop” and has a starting price of $3299 USD. The new model ships with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900HX processor, DDR5 RAM, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, up to 12TB of storage, and a 17” 4K display.

To help you choose the right Linux laptop for your needs, System76 also launches today a new comparison page for its high-end graphics laptop offerings which are sorted into two classes, Ultraportables (for battery life) and Powerful (for high-end performance).

“Choosing the right tool for discovery is essential. A telescope is far better than a magnifying glass for studying the stars. That’s why, we’re making it easier than ever to find the right laptop for you by creating new laptop comparison pages,” said System76.

On top of all that, System76 also unveiled the all-new Eland 1U server with single-socket AMD EPYC 9004 series processors, up to 12 Channel 1.5 TB 4800 MHz DDR5 ECC memory, up to 12x 2.5” NVMe hot-swap drive bays, and PCIe Gen5 expansion slots. It starts at $4,398 USD and it’s available today from the official website along with the rest of the refreshed System76 Linux laptops.

Image credits: System76

Last updated 46 mins ago