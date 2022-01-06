System76 Teases the Kudu Linux Laptop for Expert Multitaskers

Linux hardware vendor System76 is teasing us today with a new upcoming Linux-powered notebook targeted towards expert multitaskers, called Kudu laptop.

System76’s Kudu laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) matte finish display with 144Hz refresh rate and it’ss powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, running at 3.3 GHz and up to 4.6 GHz, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, and up to 4TB M.2 SSD storage.

“Whatever your missions, get them done faster with the Kudu laptop,” says System76. “The Kudu laptop is for expert multitaskers. The rub-belly-pat-head types. The Mach 12 errand runners. The kind of thinker who can open 10 doors with 1 makeshift key.”

Connectivty-wise, the Linux laptop is very generous and offers one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, one HDMI port with HDCP, as well as a headphone/microphone combo jack and a dedicated microphone jack.

The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, multitouch clickpad, multi-color backlit US QWERTY keyboard, 1.0MP 720p HD webcam, and Kensington Lock.

Like with all of System76’s laptops, Kudu laptop can be ordered with either the company’s in-house built, Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux 21.10 or 20.04 LTS, or with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The price for this Linux laptop starts from $1,899.00 USD. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you should sign up to get notified when the Kudu laptop will be available to order on the official website. System76 says that the stock will be limited due to supply shortages, so if you plan on buying one, make sure you’re fast.

Last updated 6 hours ago