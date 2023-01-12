System76 Teases All-New AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 144Hz Display

Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux today about the upcoming availability of a new version of their acclaimed Pangolin Linux laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and DDR5 RAM.

Due to popular requests, System76 has been hard at work on a refreshed Pangolin laptop that will feature the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with AMD Radeon 680M graphics, a 144Hz 15.6-inch FHD display, up to 32 GB DDR5 6400 MHz RAM, and up to 16TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

System76 promises a “buttery smooth experience” even when playing games (including those that demand higher framerate), watching movies, listening to music, or working on your favorite projects.

“Another feature request we’ve heard is to have a privacy cover over the webcam. To one-up that, so we added a physical hardware privacy switch to fully disable the webcam and microphone. Putting you back in control of your privacy with a single flick of a finger,” said System76.

The upcoming AMD-powered Pangolin Linux laptop also comes with a bigger 70 Wh battery promising up to 10 hours of battery life. Additionally, the laptop will feature a new magnesium alloy chassis, a multitouch clickpad, and a single-color backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Connectivity-wise, the new Pangolin laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI 2.0. Of course, the Linux laptop will come pre-installed with System76’s in-house built Pop!_OS Linux distribution or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

If you’re in the market for a new Linux-powered laptop in 2023, System76’s all-new Pangolin laptop will be available for purchase in the ﬁrst half of February (no official date was set) at a price of $1,299 USD.

To be the first to buy one, you can sign up for updates on the teaser page. Meanwhile, check it out in action in the image gallery below, courtesy of System76.

Image credits: System76

