System76 Unveils Thelio Mira Linux PC with AMD Ryzen CPUs and NVIDIA Graphics

System76 unveiled today the Thelio Mira Linux-powered desktop personal computer with outstanding hardware and the company’s latest Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux release.

If you’re in the market for a Linux PC capable of doing pretty much anything you throw at it, meet Thelio Mira, System76’s latest desktop PC powered by 3rd and 4th Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs, up to two NVIDIA GeForce RTX Quadro 8000 GPUs, up to 128 GB RAM, and up to 36 TB storage.

With a fancy design that continues the tradition of System76’s Thelio line of Linux desktop PCs, the Thelio Mira has been engineered to provide you with the latest technologies in regards to cooling and performance, to prevent throttling and speed up your workflow, no matter if you’re a graphic designer, music producer, or video editor.

Apart from the outstanding cooling system, the Linux PC comes with a handcrafted chassis made of durable aluminum and featuring five different colors and a 360 degree access design that lets you easily open it in case you want to upgrade components or repair the computer.

Under the hood, Thelio Mira lets you choose between a wide range of NVIDIA graphics cards that are available in single or dual GPU configurations. These include the GeForce GT 1030, GeForce GTX 1650 Super, GeForce RTX 3070, Quadro RTX 4000, Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 6000, and Quadro RTX 8000.

Connectivity-wise, the Linux PC offers one USB Type-C port with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, seven USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 port, 2.5G RJ-45 port, Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0, five audio jacks, and one optical S/PDIF out audio port.

“Thelio Mira rounds out the System76 desktop line with capacity for large, high performance GPUs and additional memory,” says CEO Carl Richell. “Thelio Mira fits nicely between the base Thelio and HEDT Thelio Major models providing a new option for customers to design the perfect desktop for their needs.”

As with all of System76’s computers, the Thelio Mira can be pre-installed with the company’s in-house built, Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux 20.10 or 20.04 LTS, as well as with Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system.

You can fully configure and buy the Thelio Mira Linux PC right now from System76’s online store at a starting price of $1,499 USD. If you want to see in action, check out the image gallery above, courtesy of System76.

Last updated 1 day ago