System76’s AMD-Only “Pangolin” Linux Laptop Gets 4th Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile CPUs

Linux hardware vendor System76 brought back its AMD-only “Pangolin” Linux laptop with 4th Generation AMD Ryzen mobile processors and integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

First introduced in mid-March 2021, the “Pangolin” Linux laptop is System76’s first ever AMD-powered portable computer that ships with an AMD processor, as well as an integrated AMD graphics card.

The laptop was soon out of stock, but now it’s back and more powerful than ever as customers can now buy the Linux notebook with 4th Gen AMD Ryzen mobile CPUs.

Customers will be able to choose between the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads and up to 4.0 GHz clock speed or the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with 8 cores and 16 threads and up to 4.3 GHz clock speed. Both processors include powerful AMD Radeon integrated graphics.

The rest of the specs remain unchanged, including the gorgeous 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display with matte finish, thin-bezel, and 180° hinge, multi-Color backlit US QWERTY keyboard, multitouch clickpad, stereo speakers, up to 64 GB RAM, up to 2TB SSD storage, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit LAN, and Bluetooth 5.

However, you’ll be able to purchase the upgraded Pangolin Linux laptop from System76 with the company’s recently released Pop!_OS 21.04 operating system. If that’s not your cup of tea, the notebook can ship with Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

“The Pangolin is highly upgradable to accommodate your growing skill tree. Explore new fields, languages, and environments at your own pace. And remember, upgrading your charisma to the max level unlocks extra opportunities,” says System76.

With that in mind, those in the market for a new Linux laptop can configure and buy System76’s Pangolin computer from the official online store. The price starts from $1,199.00 USD or as low as $74 USD/month.

Image credits: System76

Last updated 4 seconds ago