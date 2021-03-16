System76’s AMD-Only “Pangolin” Linux Laptop Is Finally Here

After a long wait of more than three months, Linux hardware vendor System76 is finally ready to take orders for their AMD-only “Pangolin” Linux laptop.

Designed as a light and fast laptop for everyday use, the Pangolin is not System76’s first AMD-powered laptop, but it’s the most ambitious one since the company known for many great Linux friendly hardware is now delivering an AMD-only Linux laptop that ships with both an AMD CPU and an AMD GPU.

Customers can choose between the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor with 6 cores and 6 threads and up to 4.0 GHz clock speed or the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor with 2.0 8 core and 8 threads and up to 4.1 GHz clock speed. Both processors include powerful AMD Radeon integrated graphics.

Weighing only 1.65kg (3.64 lbs), the Pangolin Linux laptop features a gorgeous, thin-bezel 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display with matte finish and 180° hinge, multitouch clickpad, multi-Color backlit US QWERTY keyboard, stereo speakers, up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, as well as up to 2TB M.2 SSD SATA or PCIe NVMe.

“Our customers have long been asking for a lightweight, versatile laptop fully powered by AMD,” says Sam Mondlick, VP of Sales. “We believe the Pangolin answers this demand with its sleek lightweight design and easily upgradable components. It’s definitely a fantastic addition to our line.”

Connectivity-wise, the laptop has one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port with HDCP support, a Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 port, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo audio jack, and a MicroSD card reader.

As with all of System76’s computers, you can pre-order the AMD-only Pangolin Linux laptop with either the company’s in-house built and Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 20.10 or Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS (64-bit) operating systems, as well as with Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

Without further ado, you can pre-order System76’s Pangolin Linux laptop from the official website starting at $849 USD. Meanwhile, you can check it out in action in the screenshot gallery below, courtesy of System76.















Last updated 4 hours ago