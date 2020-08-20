System76’s Bonobo WS Makes a Comeback as Their Most Powerful Linux Laptop

Linux computer manufacturer System76 unveiled today the next-generation of its Bonobo WS Linux laptop with more powerful components for and Open Source firmware support.

System76 is relentless in their pursuit to provide Open Source firmware to all of their Linux laptop line-up, and the new Bonobo WS is the latest to get the Coreboot-based System76 Open Firmware and the System76 Embedded Controller Firmware after the Darter Pro, Lemur Pro, and Oryx Pro.

These Open Source technologies not only offer users full control over their hardware, such as battery, fans and keyboard, when they buy a Linux laptop from System76, but they also greatly speed up the boot time and overall performance of the device.

But Coreboot is not the only thing to get excited about the new Bonobo WS laptop from System76, which looks to be the most powerful laptop in their line-up with 10th Generation Intel Core i5, i7 or i9 CPUs, up to 128GB RAM, up to 26TB NVMe storage, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 2070 Super or 2080 Super GPUs.

“We’re excited for the possibilities that the Bonobo WS opens up for anyone who needs a portable Machine Learning tool,” says Carl Richell, Founder and CEO. “The ultra-powerful CPU and GPU options when paired with the vast amount of NVMe storage make this a desktop-performance computer in laptop form.”

The new Bonobo WS laptop also features a generous and gorgeous 4K capable 17.3-inch matte display, multitouch touchpad, N-Key rollover RGB per key illuminated chiclet keyboard, Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Dual Band Wireless Wi-Fi 6, and comes pre-installed with the latest Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating systems.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop comes with one USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one HDMI port with HDCP support, two Mini DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 over USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a MicroSD card reader.

Other features include removable 8-cell Smart Lithium-Ion battery, stereo speakers with subwoofer, 2-in-1 audio jack with microphone support and S/PDIF optical output, 2-in-1 audio jack with headphone and microphone support, 1.0M HD (1280×720) webcam, Kensington Lock, and disabled Intel ME (Management Engine).

The Bonobo WS Linux laptop can be configured to your needs and ordered right now from System76’s online store. The price for this powerful Linux laptop starts at $2,399 USD, but if you hurry there’s a $100 USD discount in place, and you can also get up to $403 USD discount in a potential upgrade.