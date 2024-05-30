System76’s Darter Pro Linux Laptop Gets 16:10 Display, Intel Core Ultra CPUs

Linux hardware vendor System76 unveiled today the latest generation of the Darter Pro Linux-powered ultrabook featuring Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel Arc graphics, an upgraded display, and other improvements.

It’s been more than 3 years since System76 updated the Darter Pro, and now the latest version of the Linux-powered notebook comes with Intel Core Ultra 5-125H or Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processors with integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, up to 24MB cache, and up to 16 cores and 22 threads.

“Intel Arc graphics make gaming an enticing possibility on the Darter Pro. Competitive in speeds with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, Intel Arc boosts morale in a pinch, smoothly running games like Stardew Valley, Hades, and Minecraft in 16:10,” said System76.

The new Darter Pro laptop also ships with up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, a multitouch clickpad, a backlit chiclet US QWERTY configurable keyboard with 83 keys on the 14″ model and 102 keys on the 16″ model, stereo speakers, a 1.0MP 720p HD webcam, a 90 Watts charger, and a 73 Wh Li-Ion battery promising up to 9 hours of battery life.

Best of all, you can buy the new Darter Pro for the first time with a 16:10 display. The new model has 14-inch or 16-inch matte displays featuring a Full HD+ (1920×1200) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and wide view angle.

Connectivity-wise, the new Darter Pro Linux laptop features a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5, a Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) port, another Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) port with DisplayPort, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo audio jack.

The Darter Pro is available for purchase right now from System76’s online store with the same aluminum body and silver color from $1,199.00 USD for the base model featuring the 14-inch display, Intel Core Ultra 5-125H CPU, 16GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM, and 500GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

By default, the Darter Pro comes with System76’s Pop!_OS Linux distribution preinstalled, but you can also order it with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish). And, as with all of System76’s laptops, it features the System76 Open Firmware (Coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps) and System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware.

Image credits: System76

Last updated 1 hour ago