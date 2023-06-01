System76’s Galago Pro Linux Laptop Gets 13th Gen Intel H-Class CPUs, Faster 144Hz Screen

Linux hardware vendor System76 updated today its Galago Pro Linux laptop with 13th Gen Intel H-Class CPUs, available with 12 or 14 CPU cores, and a faster 144Hz screen.

It’s been ten months since System76 last updated its affordable Galago Pro Linux notebook and since the company is on a sprint to update most of its laptops to the latest generation Intel Core CPUs, the Galago Pro has now received the 13th Gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” i5-13500H and i7-13700H processors.

While the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor has 12 cores, 16 threads, 18MB cache, and up to 4.7 GHz clock speed, the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor has 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB cache, and up to 5.0 GHz clock speed. Both processors come with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

“The Galago Pro moving to H class CPU is a pretty big move,” said Benjamin Shpurker, Product Manager. “H class without NVIDIA has been desired for quite a while! So we’re thrilled to be able to offer this.” This makes the Galago Pro the highest performing 14” laptop.”

Another change in the new Galago Pro laptops is the acclaimed 14.1-inch Full HD (1920×1080) matte finish display, which is now much faster for gaming thanks to its new 144Hz refresh rate.

As with previous versions, the Galago Pro ships with up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage, a multitouch clickpad, a backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, a 53 Wh Li-Ion battery that promises up to 5 hours of battery life, and its famous slate blue chassis.

You can buy and configure the new Galago Pro laptop right now from System76’s online store. The price starts from $999 for the base configuration with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor, 8GB RAM, and 240GB SSD storage.

All configurations ship with either System76’s Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 LTS distribution with the COSMIC desktop environment or the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system, as well as with the System76 Open Firmware (Coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps) and System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware.

Image credits: System76

Last updated 33 mins ago