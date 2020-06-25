System76’s New Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Comes with Open Firmware, Hybrid Nvidia Graphics

System76 unveiled today a new version of its popular Oryx Pro Linux laptop that comes, for the first time, with open source firmware and Nvidia graphics.

Following the Darter Pro, Galago Pro and Lemur Pro laptops, the powerful Oryx Pro Linux laptop is now available with System76’s Coreboot-based Open Firmware, and it’s the first machine from System76 to also include Nvidia graphics and the System76 Embedded Controller Firmware.

These days, when buying a Linux laptop, it’s important to take into consideration if the firmware is proprietary or Open Source. The System76 Open Firmware with Coreboot makes the new Oryx Pro faster, more secure and private. You can even download the source code from GitHub if you want to study it.

In addition, the System76 Embedded Controller Firmware gives customers full control over important functionality, such as the battery, fans, keyboard, LEDs, etc. It’s a GPLv3 licensed embedded controller firmware that you can also download or study from GitHub.

On top of that, the latest Oryx Pro it’s a hybrid notebook that comes with both Intel and Nvidia GPUs. The Linux laptop features Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series graphics and the necessary software to allow the user to seamlessly toggle between the dedicated and on-board GPUs, as well as to launch apps with a specific GPU.

You can choose between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics cards. Also, Oryx Pro lets you choose between a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display that features 144 Hz refresh rate and a matte finish.

Since its introduction to the line, this machine has been a favorite of many, and the latest version will only continue that trend,” said System76. “No need to decide between a laptop with good battery life or good performance, just choose both.”

Under the hood, the new Oryx Pro Linux laptop is equipped with a high-performance 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor with 8 cores and 16 threads that can go up to 5.1 GHz, which is perfect for gaming, up to 64GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, up to 4 TB storage, and an embedded 3-cell Polymer battery.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop features support for multiple external displays via mini DisplayPort, HDMI port or Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX and Bluetooth, an SD card reader, and 2-in-1 audio jack.

Oryx Pro also features a multitouch touchpad and multi-color backlit chicklet US QWERTY keyboard. Of course, the laptop comes with Intel Management Engine (ME) disabled by default for better security.

As expected the new Oryx Pro Linux laptop comes pre-loaded with System76’s Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS operating system, but you can choose to buy it with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

You can configure and buy the new Oryx Pro right now from System76’s online store from $1,623 USD.