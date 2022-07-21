System76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Gets a 12th Gen Intel CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ti GPUs

After updating the Gazelle, Darter Pro, and Lemur Pro Linux laptops, Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5linux.com today about a refreshed version of the company’s flagship NVIDIA graphics laptop, the Oryx Pro, for gaming, as well as AI and ML professionals.

It’s been ten months since the last Oryx Pro refresh and now System76 has updated its flagship Linux laptop with the new 12th Gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” i7-12700H processor that boasts 14 cores and 20 threads at a range of 1.7 to 4.7 GHz clock speeds, and 24 MB cache.

But the Alder Lake processor isn’t the only component that was upgraded in the refreshed Oryx Pro as customers will now be able to configure the Linux laptop with either NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti with 6144 CUDA Cores or NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti with 7424 CUDA Cores dedicated graphics cards.

Users will be able to easily switch between the integrated Intel GPU and the dedicated NVIDIA graphics directly through the graphics profiles integrated into System76’s in-house built Pop!_OS Linux distribution, which comes pre-installed with the notebook.

“These profiles also include Hybrid Graphics, which will instruct the computer to use the GPU only for more demanding tasks. In this mode, users can opt to launch an application using the GPU when they right-click on the application icon,” said System76. “For AI and ML professionals, Pop!_OS GPU Compute Mode runs the desktop on integrated graphics while activating NVIDIA for your GPU workloads.”

The new Oryx Pro is available for pre-order starting today with a base price of $2,199.00 USD and can be configured with either 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 144Hz matte finish display, up to 64 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, up to 4 TB NVMe SSD storage, Thunderbolt 4, multitouch touchpad, multi-color backlit chiclet keyboard, stereo speakers, 2.0M HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and Gigabit Ethernet.

While System76 highly recommends the Pop!_OS Linux operating system, you can also order the new Oryx Pro laptop with the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) distribution, on which Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 LTS is based.

Best of all, Oryx Pro is an Open Source laptop as it comes with System76’s open firmware (Coreboot, EDK2, System76 firmware apps) and System76’s open source embedded controller firmware. You can configure and buy yours right now from System76’s online store.

Oryx Pro – Image credits: System76

