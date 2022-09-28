System76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Gets a 4K OLED Display and DDR5 RAM

System76 announced today a new update to its Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop that brings a 4K display and newer RAM options to make it the fastest Oryx Pro model yet.

System76’s Oryx Pro laptop was just updated this summer with a 12th Gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” i7-12700H processor, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti dedicated graphics, but the US-based Linux hardware vendor decided to give it another cool update.

The new Oryx Pro model comes with a 4K OLED display, and that’s a big thing! Customers can choose between the new 15.6-inch OLED UHD glossy finish display model with a 3840×2160 pixels resolution or the previous 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch Full HD (1920×1080) matte finish displays.

“The newest round of upgrades to the Oryx Pro also sees the return of a 4K OLED display option to System76’s laptop line. Paired with the upgrade in GPUs, it is smoother than ever to run your workflow in crisp 4K resolution while enjoying true-to-life blacks and colors with OLED,” said System76.

The second biggest update to the Oryx Pro laptop is the RAM, which has been upgraded from DDR4 to DDR5 to provide you with insanely fast RAM for gaming or AI and ML work. Customers can configure the Linux-powered notebook with up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory.

Oryx Pro also features up to 4TB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 storage, Thunderbolt 4 support, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Gen 1 ports, multi-color backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard, multitouch touchpad, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI with HDCP, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, stereo speakers, MicroSD card reader, and 80Wh 6-cell polymer battery.

As with all of System76’s laptops, the new Oryx Pro model comes with the System76 Open Firmware (includes Coreboot, EDK2, and System76 Firmware Apps), the System76 open source embedded controller firmware, and Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS pre-installed.

You can configure and buy the new Oryx Pro Linux laptop right now from System76’s online store for as low as $2,198.00 USD or $123 USD per month.

Image credits: System76

Last updated 3 hours ago