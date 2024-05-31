Systemd-Free and Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.5 Is Here with Mesa 24.1, NVIDIA 555

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5 as the latest ISO snapshot of this systemd-free, immutable, and Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution built around the KDE Plasma desktop.

Still powered by the Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.8 kernel series and using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 desktop environment, along with the KDE Frameworks 5.115 software suite, Nitrux 3.5 includes the latest Mesa 24.1 open-source graphics stack and the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 proprietary graphics driver series.

One interesting thing in Nitrux 3.5 is that Nitrux’s OpenRC configuration has been updated to include a new run level called “async”, which is designed to defer the initialization of non-essential services to a run level that starts in parallel with the default run level, thus improving boot time.

This release also includes AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1, XWayland 24.1, and an up-to-date linux-firmware package for better hardware support, a new service script to start the NTPSec NTP server, as well as an updated zswap configuration to use ZStandard (zstd) as the default compression algorithm and zsmalloc as the default memory pool allocator.

Nitrux’s Sysctl settings have been updated as well for better security and increased performance by enabling BPF JIT hardening, reducing memory compaction overhead, and improving performance in contended lock scenarios.

Among other changes, Nitrux 3.5 brings back the powerlevel10k configuration using the “Lean” style instead of the “Pure” one for the ZSH shell, and updates the Luv icon theme to include icons for the CoreCtrl app, NVIDIA X11 settings app, and the screen configuration system tray item of Nitrux’s Plasma theme.

Several Maui Apps are now included as AppImages, udev rules and a kernel parameter were added to turn off USB auto-suspend, xpadneo was added to the distribution as an advanced Linux driver for the Xbox One wireless controller, along with xone as a Linux kernel driver for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S accessories.

Of course, this release continues to improve the overall security of the distribution and gaming performance. For more details, check out the release announcement page, from where you can also download Nitrux 3.5 as a live ISO image that you can run as is from a USB flash drive or install on your personal computer.

