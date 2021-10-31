Systemd-Free antiX 21 Linux Distro Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

The developers of the antiX Linux distribution announced today the release of antiX 21, a new major version of their lightweight Debian-based distro without the systemd init system.

antiX 21 arrives more than five months after antiX 19.4 and brings a fresh new base from the repositories of the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Of course, in the tradition of the antiX and MX Linux distributions, the new release doesn’t ship with the systemd init system, nor the libsystemd0 library that provides interfaces to various systemd components. In addition, antiX 21 ships with eudev instead of systemd-udev for better compatibility with the OpenRC init system. But if you don’t like OpenRC, antiX has special editions with the runit init system too.

antiX 21 features two kernel versions in the Full edition, namely the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel or the more recent Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, which is used by default. Users will be able to choose between the two kernel versions from the boot menu. The other editions use Linux kernel 4.9, customized with fbcondecor splash.

Highlights of this release include the streamlight-antix app for streaming videos without using too much RAM, XMMS for audio playback, CUPS for printing, LibreOffice 7.0.4 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 78.14 ESR web browser, SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1 Internet suite, Claws Mail 3.17.8, Celluloid and MPV for video playing, SMtube for YouTube video playback without a using a web browser, and Qpdfview for viewing PDF documents.

You can download antiX 21 right now using the direct download button below. The Full and Base edition come with four window managers, including IceWM as default, Fluxbox, JWM, and herbstluftwm, while the Core and Net edition don’t include X11. As expected, both 64-bit and 32-but system are fully supported on all editions.

Last updated 9 hours ago