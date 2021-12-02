Systemd-Free Nitrux 1.7.1 Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, Maui Apps 2.1.0

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 1.7.1 as the latest live/installation image of this Debian-based and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution built around the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The monthly Nitrux releases continue, and Nitrux 1.7.1 is here as what would appear a minor point release to last month’s Nitrux 1.7 update, but, in fact, it’s an important milestone as it ships with the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel by default.

The most recent release, Linux 5.15.6 is included in Nitrux 1.7.1, which also updates the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel to version 5.4.163, the Liquorix and Xanmod kernels to 5.15.0-6.1, 5.15.6, and 5.14.15-cacule, as well as the GNU/Linux-Libre LTS and non-LTS kernels to 5.15.6 and 5.14.20, respectively.

On top of that, this release comes with the KDE Plasma 5.23.2 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.87 and KDE Gear 21.08.2 software suites. To be honest, I am a little disappointed that it doesn’t include the most recent KDE Plasma (5.23.4) and apps (Frameworks 5.88 and Gear 21.08.3), but, most probably, they will soon be available as an update in the repositories in the coming days.

Also included in the Nitrux 1.7.1 release is the MauiKit and Maui Apps 2.1.0. This latest release of MauiKit and Maui Apps comes with many new features and improvements to make your experience more enjoyable and feature-rich on phone, tablet, or desktop.

Maui Apps 2.1 – Image courtesy of Nitrux

Starting with this release, the Kvantum SVG-based theme engine for Qt4/Qt5 and KDE Plasma is no longer available in the default installation. As usual, the minimal ISO has been updated with the same updated internals as the full ISO image.

You can download Nitrux 1.7.1 right now from the official website if you want to give this Debian-based and systemd-free distribution a try on your personal computer, especially if you like the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Existing Nitrux 1.7 and earlier users can upgrade their installation to version 1.7.1 by following the instructions provided by the developers here. Meanwhile, check out our first look video below if you want to see Nitrux in action!

