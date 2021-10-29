Systemd-Free Nitrux 1.7 Is Out Now with the Latest KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 1.7 as the latest version of this Debian-based and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The monthly Nitrux releases continue, and Nitrux 1.7 is here to join the KDE Plasma 5.23 bandwagon. The new release ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.23.2 point release, which brings initial support for NVIDIA GBM, as well as the KDE Gear 21.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.87 software suites for the best Plasma desktop experience.

On top of that, users will enjoy some of the latest software releases, including the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser, Kdenlive 21.08.2 video editor, Latte Dock 0.10.75 dock-like app, Heroic Games Launcher 1.10.3 native GUI Epic Games launcher, and Window Buttons Applet 0.10.0 plasmoid.

Under the hood, Nitrux 1.7 is powered by the latest Linux 5.14.15 kernel released on October 27th, 2021. The mainline Linux kernel is used by default, but Liquorix and Xanmod kernels are supported too, along with the GNU Linux-Libre kernel for software freedom lovers.

But users will be able to switch to one of the supported LTS (Long Term Support) kernels at any time, including Linux 5.10.76 LTS ( sudo apt install linux-image-mainline-lts ) and Linux 5.4.156 LTS ( sudo apt install linux-image-mainline-lts-5.4 ).

The minimal ISO has been updated as well and it can be used to install Nitrux with other desktop environments than KDE Plasma. You can download both the normal and minimal ISO images from the official website.

Of course, Nitrux 1.7 is here for new users who want to deploy the Debian-based distribution on their computers. Existing users running Nitrux 1.6.1 with the KDE Plasma desktop environment need only to perform a system upgrade by running the commands below in the Terminal application.

sudo apt update sudo apt install --only-upgrade nitrux-repositories-config sudo apt dist-upgrade cp -r /etc/skel/.config/latte/* .config/latte/

For more details about how to use Nitrux, known issues and other information, check out the release notes.

Last updated 18 hours ago