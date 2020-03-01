SystemRescueCd 6.1 Adds WireGuard Support, Linux Kernel 5.4 LTS

The popular SystemRescueCd bootable Linux system rescue disk has been updated to version 6.1, a major release that migrates to a newer kernel and adds initial WireGuard support.

Coming more than a year after the SystemRescueCd 6.0 series, which switched to an Arch Linux base and dropped support for 32-bit kernel and user space programs, SystemRescueCd 6.1 is here with a brand-new kernel that will be supported for the next two years.

The entire SystemRescueCd 6.0 series used Linux kernel 4.19 LTS, but SystemRescueCd 6.1 is powered by the Linux 5.4 LTS series, which will receive support until December 2021.

This should vastly improve hardware support, meaning that SystemRescueCd is now capable of recognizing newer hardware. Linux kernel 5.4.22 LTS is included in the latest release.

Another interesting change included in the SystemRescueCd 6.1 release is support for the WireGuard general purpose VPN protocol. Both the WireGuard kernel module and tools are present in the latest image.

Among the updated components, you will find many of the latest release to handle your favorite filesystems, such as btrfs-progs 5.4.1, cifs-utils 6.10, e2fsprogs 1.45.5, f2fs-tools 1.13.0, xfsprogs 5.4.0, and xfsdump 3.1.9.

The X.Org Server was updated as well to version 1.20.7, and Xfce 4.14.2 is the default desktop environment. Other than that, this release also improves the keyboard mapping configuration.

Tech-savvy users interesting in what’s included in SystemRescueCd 6.1 should check out the full list of packages.

Meanwhile, you can download the ISO image right now from the official website. A 32-bit ISO image appears to be available for download as well, but it’s from the older 6.0 series.

SystemRescueCd can be used to repair a broken system and its data after a crash. It includes all the tools you need to administer your GNU/Linux or Windows computer, including GParted, Clonezilla, GNU ddrescue, and FSArchiver, on both desktop and server systems.