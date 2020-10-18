SystemRescueCd Changes Its Name to SystemRescue After More Than 16 Years

The SystemRescueCd live Linux system used as a rescue toolkit for system administrators to repair broken computers has changed its name to SystemRescue with a new major release.

SystemRescueCd is dead! Long live SystemRescue! After more than 16 years, developer François Dupoux decided to change the name of his system rescue and recovery distribution from SystemRescueCd to SystemRescue, most probably to keep up with the times as CDs are no longer a popular format these days.

Of course, that won’t stop you from writing SystemRescue to a CD or DVD disc if that’s what you want, but these days we’re booting Linux distributions from USB sticks as they’re more versatile and even allow us to save some of the data on the drive while running the live system.

With this important change, the system rescue distribution also received a new major release, version 7.00, which comes a month after the last release in the 6.x series, and a year and a half after version 6.0.0.

Only the name and version number change are the most important things in SystemRescue 7.00, which only adds the dislocker package, which is used for reading BitLocker encrypted volumes, and updates the kernel to Linux 5.4.71 LTS.

Due to the name change, SystemRescue now also has a new website address at https://www.system-rescue.org, where you can learn everything there is to know about this distro and also to download the latest release.

The full list of packages included in version 7.00 can be found here. The system rescue and recovery distro remains based on the famous Arch Linux distribution, it’s available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, and ships with the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment by default.

