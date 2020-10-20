News / Distro

Tails 4.12 Anonymous OS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.8, Latest Tor Updates

The Tails 4.12 amnesic incognito live system, also known as the Anonymous OS, has been released today with a new kernel, the latest Tor anonymous communication technologies, and various other improvements.

Tails 4.12 is here three weeks after Tails 4.11 and it’s the first release of the Debian-based amnesic incognito live system to ship with the Linux 5.8 kernel series. Of course, the firmware packages have been updated as well to provide users with better newer hardware support, making Tails run on more computers.

On top of that, Tails is now based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 “Buster” operating system.

Tails’ purpose is to keep you safe and protect your privacy when surfing the Internet or accessing various other online services. At its core, the distribution relies on the Tor technologies for anonymous and encrypted communication.

Therefore, every new Tails release ships with the latest and greatest Tor software. Tails 4.12 includes the Tor Browser 10.0.2 anonymous web browser, which is based on Mozilla’s Firefox 78.4 ESR web browser, as well as the Tor 0.4.4.5 client/server software to enable the anonymous communication.

Besides the updated core components, the Tails 4.12 release introduces a new ‘Cancel’ button to the ‘Downloading upgrade’ dialog to allow users to more easily cancel an automated upgrade that’s being downloaded.

It also anonymizes the URLs present in the technical details provided by WhisperBack and addresses several internationalization issues in Electrum Bitcoin wallet, as well as the Tails Installer and Tails Upgrader utilities.

Moreover, the v3 Onion service is now used to connect to Tails’ custom APT repository, and Tails now makes sure mirrors and rsync.lizard no longer run out of disk space during the release process if upgrades to a Beta or RC version are available.

You can download Tails 4.12 as ISO or USB images right now from the official website. The next release, Tails 4.13, is scheduled for November 17th, 2020.

