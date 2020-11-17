Tails 4.13 Anonymous Linux Distro Released with Mozilla Thunderbird 78

The Tails community released today Tails 4.13, a new version of their anonymous Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and powered by the latest Tor anonymous communication technologies.

The monthly release cycle of Tails continues, and Tails 4.13 is here nearly a month after the Tails 4.12 release, which adopted the Linux 5.8 kernel series.

In this release, Tails finally upgrades the Mozilla Thunderbird open-source email, chat and news client to the latest 78 branch, which brings numerous new features and improvements like OpenPGP encryption. Tails 4.13 ships with Mozilla Thunderbird 78.4.2 by default.

It’s also important to know that the Mozilla Thunderbird 78 series no longer supports the Enigmail add-on for OpenPGP functionality since it is now built into the applications. Therefore, Tails users who use Enigmail are recommended to read the official migration instructions before upgrading to version 4.13.

On top of that, Tails 4.13 comes with Tor Browser 10.0.5 anonymous web browser based on the latest Firefox ESR release. This version drops the Greek (el-GR) browser localization since it failed to work with the “Unsafe Browser” feature.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release brings all the latest software updates and security patches from the upstream Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories, and improves the installer for the Turkish language and other languages that have a translation for the “Clone the current Tails” string.

It also makes the udisks utility less verbose about “errors” to determine whether unused loop devices are encrypted or now, allows users to raise the sound volume above the 100% limit, re-enables TCP timestamps, and adds a new button to let users restart Tails at the end of creating the Persistent Storage.

You can download Tails 4.13 right now from the official website or by using the direct download below. The next release, Tails 4.14, is currently scheduled for December 15th, 2020.

