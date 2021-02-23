Tails 4.16 Anonymous OS Released with Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS, Latest Tor Technologies

Tails, the amnesic incognito live system, has been updated today to version 4.16 as part of monthly releases that bring you a fresh live media with all the latest GNU/Linux and Tor technologies for anonymous communication.

Fully synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” software repositories, Tails 4.16 is the first release in the 4.x series to use the latest and long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel. This not only enables better hardware support on Tails, but it also brings new features and extra security.

In addition, the Tails 4.16 release comes with all the latest and greatest Tor technologies for anonymous communication. These include the Tor Browser 10.0.12 anonymous web browser, as well as Tor 0.4.5.5 client and server implementation for enabling anonymous communication.

Also included is the Mozilla Thunderbird 78.7.0 open-source email client.

Moreover, this release updates the deb.tails.boum.org archive signing key and improves the upgrade mechanism by no longer focusing on the Cancel button by default when downloading an upgrade to prevent accidental canceling of the download process.

If you fancy staying completely anonymous when surfing the Web or chatting with your friends, you can download Tails 4.16 as an ISO or USB image that you can run directly from a USB flash drive or install on your personal computer from the official website.

If you’re already using Tails 4.15, you can easily upgrade to version 4.16 using the automatic upgrades, so there’s no need to download the new ISO image. However, automatic upgrades won’t work from Tails 4.14 or previous releases, so you’ll have to manually update (see the announcement page for more details).

The next planned maintenance update in the Tails 4.x series will be version 4.17, which is expected to see the light of day next month on March 23rd, 2021.

