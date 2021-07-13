Tails 4.20 Anonymous OS Released with Brand-New Tor Connection Assistant

Tails, the amnesic incognito live system used by anyone who wants to stay anonymous online, has been updated today to version 4.20, a release that introduces a brand-new connection wizard for the Tor network.

The biggest change in Tails 4.20 is the brand-new Tor Connection assistant that simplifies the way you connect to the Tor anonymous network from the Tails live system. The new Tor Connection assistant pops up immediately after connecting to a local network.

The advantages of the new Tor Connection wizard are many, mostly helping censored users, but it promises to better protect anyone who wants to remain unnoticed when using the Tor network, or those who want to connect to Tor using bridges, as well as first-time users.

“This new assistant is most useful for users who are at high risk of physical surveillance, under heavy network censorship, or on a poor Internet connection,” reads the announcement.

This is just the initial release of the Tor Connection assistant, which means that it performs basic functionality required to connect to the Tor network, but the Tails team plans to add even more features, such as the ability to save Tor bridges to the Persistent Storage, detection of broken Wi-Fi connections, detection of local network sign-ins using a captive portal, or synchronization of the system clock to make it easier to use Tor bridges in Asia.

In addition to the new Tor Connection assistant, the Tails 4.20 release comes with various updated apps and core components, such as OnionShare 2.2, KeePassXC 2.6.2, Tor Browser 10.5.2, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.11, Tor 0.4.5.9, and Linux kernel 5.10.46 LTS. It also updates the Welcome Screen to rename “MAC address spoofing” to “MAC address anonymization.”

Of course, various bugs were squashed and security holes patched to offer you a more stable and secure Tails experience. If you want to stay anonymous while surfing the Web, you can download Tails 4.20 right now from the official website as an ISO image for running on virtual machines or a USB image for using it directly from a USB flash drive.

Last updated 17 hours ago