Tails 4.22 Is Out to Improve the New Tor Connection Assistant, Update AMD GPU Drivers

Debian-based Tails amnesic incognito live system has been updated today to version 4.22, a release that adds various improvements to the new Tor Connection assistant, updated components, and many bug fixes.

Tails 4.22 makes the new Tor Connection assistant introduced in the Tails 4.20 release more performant and capable by changing the custom bridge interface to only allow entering one bridge, add support for saving one custom bridge in the Persistent Storage, and make Tor connections using bridges more robust by allowing users to manually fix the clock.

In addition, this release also reduces the timeout that determines if Tor connections can be established from 30 to 10 seconds, increases the timeout to start Tor entirely from 120 to 600 seconds, thus making the Tor Connection assistant more robust on slow Internet connections, and it now lets users try again to connect to Tor from the error screen.

On top of that, Tails 4.22 also fixes an issue that occurred when connecting to Tor using default bridges and when the Wi-Fi settings are saved in the Persistent Storage, and no longer tries to connect to Tor in the background when the new Tor Connection assistant reaches the error screen.

Tails’ Unsafe Browser feature was also improved in this release by no longer restarting Tor when exiting the Unsafe Browser and only mention the Persistent Storage in the Unsafe Browser warning when Persistent Storage is available.

Among other noteworthy changes, Tails now always downloads automatic upgrades from a working mirror, offers better support for AMD graphics cards by updating the AMD graphics firmware to version 20210818, and adds Russian to the included offline documentation.

Under the hood, Tails 4.22 is still powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series and uses the software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series. Included in this release is the Tor Browser 10.5.6 anonymous web browser and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.13 email client.

Study the release notes for more details on the bugs fixed in this new Tails release, and download the ISO image below if you want to stay anonymous online. Existing Tails users need only to update their installations.

Last updated 23 hours ago