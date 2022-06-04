Tails 5.1 Anonymous OS Improves the Tor Connection Assistant, Updates to Tor 0.4.7.7

Debian-based Tails 5.1 GNU/Linux distribution for browsing the Internet anonymously has been released today with various improvements, bug fixes, updated components, and other changes.

After a delay of five days due to the later Tor Browser release not being out, Tails 5.1 includes fixes for the recently disclosed security vulnerability in the JavaScript engine of the Mozilla Firefox web browser, on which Tor Browser is based.

Tor Browser 11.0.14 is included by default in this release for all your anonymous browsing, along with the latest Tor 0.4.7.7 release of the free and open-source software for enabling anonymous communication inside Tails.

Tails 5.1 also comes with a much-improved Tor Connection assistant, which now automatically fixes the computer clock when you select to connect to Tor automatically, making it easier for users in Asia to circumvent censorship. As such, the fixed time zone is now displayed in the top navigation.

Tails 5.1 also learns the current time by connecting to the captive portal detection service of Fedora, which is used by most Linux distributions. This connection does not go through the Tor network and is an exception to our policy of only making Internet connections through the Tor network.

In addition, the Tor Connection assistant’s last screen has been updated to explicitly inform users whether they are connected using Tor bridges or not. Talking about Tor bridges, Tails 5.1 removes the automatic selection of the “Configure a bridge” option when rolling it back to hide that you’re connecting to the Tor network and displays the same instructions on both screens where you have to configure a Tor bridge.

The Unsafe Browser feature has been improved as well and it now shows users a new homepage when they aren’t connected to the Tor network, makes it easier for users to understand how to sign in to the network using a captive portal, and shows a confirmation dialog before restarting Tails if Unsafe Browser wasn’t enabled in the Welcome Screen to prevent losing your work.

Among other changes, Tails 5.1 ships with the Mozilla Thunderbird 91.9 email client, associates OpenPGP files with the Kleopatra certificate manager and a universal crypto GUI in the Files (Nautilus) file browser, adds Kleopatra to the Favorites applications list in the applications menu, fixes file sharing using the OnionShare app from the Nautilus, and disables some search providers in GNOME’s Activities Overview.

If you care about your privacy while surfing the Internet, you can download Tails 5.1 right now from the official website. You can use Tails directly from a USB flash drive when you’re on the go or permanently install it on your personal computer. Existing users can update their installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in the Terminal app.

Last updated 1 day ago