Tails 5.11 Amnesic Incognito Live System Switches to ZRam and Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS

Tails 5.11 amnesic incognito live system has been released today as a monthly update to this security-focused Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution aimed at preserving your privacy and anonymity while surfing the Web thanks to the latest Tor anonymous technologies.

In Tails 5.11, the devs added the ZRam (formerly compcache) Linux kernel module for extending your computer’s physical memory to allow running apps and sessions for longer periods of time without the system hanging or freezing. ZRam creates a compressed block device in RAM with on-the-fly disk compression.

“Tails now uses the zram Linux kernel module to extend the capacity of the computer’s memory. You can run more applications or use your session for longer periods of time. Tails will handle more load before freezing and become slow more progressively,” said the devs in the release notes.

On the same note, the Linux kernel was bumped in this release from the now deprecated Linux 6.0 series to the long-term supported Linux kernel 6.1 LTS. This automatically translates to better hardware support and new features.

Another interesting change in Tails 5.11 is the fact that GNOME’s built-in screencast feature has been enabled to allow you to record your computer’s screen. The devs note the fact that the screencast feature is configured to allow an unlimited number of screencasts.

The new Tails release also comes with a revamped unlocking section of the Welcome Screen, as well as updated core components and apps, including Tor Browser 12.0.4 and Mozilla Thunderbird 102.9.0.

Tails 5.11 is available for download right now from the official website as a live ISO image or a USB image for 64-bit computers. Existing Tails users can upgrade from previous releases by using the automatic upgrade feature or by performing a manual upgrade.

The next release, Tails 5.12, is planned for April 18th, 2023.

Last updated 25 mins ago