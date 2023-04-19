Tails 5.12 Anonymous OS Launches with New Persistent Storage Features, Bug Fixes

The Tails 5.12 has been released today as another monthly update to this Debian-based amnesic incognito live system for those who want to protect their identity and their personal information by surfing the Internet anonymously using the latest Tor technologies.

Tails 5.12 is here to introduce two new features for Persistent Storage, namely the ability to manually delete stored data when turning off the Persistent Storage, as well as support for generating strong passwords when creating the Persistent Storage for your Tails system.

“This passphrase uses the diceware method to give very strong security guarantees while being possible to memorize,” explains the devs in the release notes . “For example, a six-word passphrase like we suggest would take 3 505 years to crack at a trillion guesses a second.”

Tails 5.12 also improves Persistent Storage’s error message when a feature fails to activate when it’s enabled from the Welcome Screen clarifying which feature is affected. In addition, the activation of the Persistent Storage is now more reliable and there’s a new icon for the backup utility for the Persistent Storage.

Among other noteworthy changes, Tails 5.12 introduces a progress indicator that appears when turning on a new feature to inform users that it can take some time to be enabled and ensures that all the data that is already available in Tails is really copied to the USB stick when turning on a feature.

Tails 5.12 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1.20 kernel and ships with the latest Tor Browser 12.0.5 anonymous web browser. You can download the new release right now from the official website as a live ISO image for DVDs or virtual machines or as a USB image for using Tails from a USB flash drive.

Existing Tails 5.11 and previous users using the Tails 5.0 series can upgrade their installations to the new release by using the automatic upgrade system. If you can’t do an automatic upgrade, you can try a manual upgrade following the instructions from here.

