Tails Anonymous Linux OS Wants to Migrate to Wayland to Improve App Security

In 2021, the Tails anonymous Linux OS will continue to fight surveillance and censorship by planning to add various improvements and new features that will make the distro more secure and reliable.

Powered by Debian GNU/Linux and the Tor anonymous communication technologies, Tails is the live GNU/Linux distribution you want to use when you’re serious about protecting your anonymity while on the Web. Being a live distro means that you can run it straight from a USB stick without installing anything on your PC.

I think 2020 has been a great year for Tails, with lots of release and achievements, but the development team has much bigger plans for 2021 as they finally want to adopt the next-generation Wayland display system instead of the vulnerable X.Org Server, for their GNOME-based graphical interface.

By migrating to Wayland, the Tails devs hope to make all the apps included in the distribution more secure, as well as to fix some long-standing issues, such as the way Tail’s Unsafe Browser feature can be used to deanonymize you.

In addition, upcoming Tails releases will make it easier for users to circumvent ISP censorship in their countries by completely revamping the way you start Tor and configure Tor bridges, as well as to improving the usability of the Persistent Storage and add support for persistent Tor bridges.

Since 2021 is the year when the Debian Project will launch their upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, the Tails team also plans to release a new major update to their anonymous Linux OS, namely Tails 5.0, which is expected at the end of the year.

Until then, a new monthly update to the Tails 4.x series will be available later this month with more bug and security fixes, as well as all the latest package updates from Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster.”

