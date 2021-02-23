Telegram Desktop 2.6 Released with Disappearing Messages in Chats, Groups, and Channels

Telegram Desktop 2.6 has been released today two months after the 2.5 series with various new features and improvements, including the ability to auto-delete messages for everyone.

Unlike Signal and WhatsApp, Telegram didn’t offer a dedicated disappearing messages mode, until now, except for its secret chat feature. Telegram Desktop 2.6 lets you set messages to auto-delete for everyone 24 hours or 7 days after they’ve been sent, and the best thing is that the feature works on any chat, as well as in groups and channels where you’re an admin.

To use the new disappearing messages feature in chats or groups, you’ll have to right click on the respective chat in the chat list where you want to enable auto-delete, go to Clear History, and then click on Enable Auto-Delete. Only in chats, you can also enable auto-delete by clicking on Clear History on the right side pane.

Telegram Desktop 2.6 also lets you create invite links that work only for a limited time or a limited number of uses, along the with the ability to see which users joined your group/chat using your or your admins’ invite links, as well as the ability to turn any invite link into a QR code that users can scan with their phones.

To manage invite links, you’ll have to go to the dotted menu on top of the group or channel, click on Manage Group/Channel, and then access the Invite Links section. However, please keep in mind that this feature will only work on channels or groups that are set as private, not public.

Lastly, Telegram Desktop 2.6 lets you convert groups with more than 200,000 members into unlimited Broadcast Groups. You can download Telegram Desktop 2.6 right now from the official website as a 64-bit binary that you can run on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything.

Last updated 3 days ago